Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Completes 4 Weeks At The Box Office

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednakar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha seems to be an unstoppable affair at the box office. The film has completed the 4th week at the ticket window.

The film has garnered 130.75 crores at the box office till date irrespective of new releases every Friday at the box office. The film has smashed all the old box office benchmarks. This is already Akshay Kumar’s second Highest Grossing Films Of All Time. His film Rowdy Rathor holds the first position with a lifetime collection of 131 crores. The film is all set to become his Highest Grossing Film Of All Time in few days.

In the recent past, Bollywood fans have rejected Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal respectively. Toilet: Ek Prem Kath came as a bumper prize for the distributors and the cinema lovers.

Recently Akshay was asked if there are any free screenings for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha taking place in the country, he said: “Many places the government themselves are showing it… I have heard they are doing it currently in Haryana. Many villages in UP are screening the film. I just heard that even Doordarshan wants to show the film very soon so that maximum people can watch it as soon as possible.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many films lined up. The actor will soon be seen with megastar Rajnikanth and Amy Jackson in 2.0. Later, Akshay will share the silver screen with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in Padman. He also has Excel Entertainment’s Gold. The film will feature debutant Mouni Roy in a lead role.