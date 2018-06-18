Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office: Inches Closer To The 100 Crore Mark!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has continued its run at the China box office. The movie is on a decline over there as the collections coming in are on a lower side. It did open to great numbers but was not able to hold up the trend.

It is not just a source of entertainment for people but also has left us all gazed by spreading the social awareness. The movie has changed the mindset of people by throwing the light upon deification in an entertaining way.

We have already seen the bestowment of love and solace from the people of China. The movie has become exemplary in all forms. From the very first day of its release in China, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has seen ups and down at the China box office. The movie has collected USD $ 0.57 million in its 2nd weekend. The movie now stands at the grand total of USD $ 13.93 million which is equivalent to approx INR 94.79 crores.

The film is a satirical take on the age-old tradition of seeking fields to relieve ourselves. The film take us through an eye-opening journey of sanitation through penetrating dramatic conflicts in the film. People have made sure to leave other matter aside but to take a detour to this toilet. Making us all question about what our countrymen do in the open.

China has become receptive to Indian films, given the popularity of movies by Aamir Khan. Even Baahubali 2: The Conclusion found several takers, followed by Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.