Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Early Trends: Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Shatter Major Records!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office: Chinese audiences are favourably reacting to Indian films and collections of films like Baahubali, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now Toilet: Ek Prem Katha prove that very fact. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha up until 3 pm has collected USD $ 1 Million in China which is in the range of Baahubali – The Conclusion.

The film will reach approximately 2000 screens by the end of the day and can be one of the biggest releases for an Indian film. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to be placed anywhere between Hindi Medium and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in Day 1 collections.

If the early trends are to be believed the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will earn in the range of USD $ 2.50 Million to USD $ 3 Million. If it touches the 3-Million-Dollar mark, the movie will acquire the 3rd position after Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium.

The top opening day in China start with Aamir Khan Starer Secret Superstar collecting a whopping USD $ 6.89 Million. On second place comes Hindi Medium amassing USD $ 3.42 Million on the very first day. Followed by Dangal which collected USD $ 2.49 Million and Baahubali – The Conclusion which also collected USD $ 2.43 Million. At the fifth position is Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan managing to generate USD $ 2.26 Million on its first day.

The Akshay Kumar lead film deals with issue of open defecation and sanitation in villages all over India. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released in August 2017 in India and was Super Hit. The movie went on to collect a colossal 133.60 crores. The same super hit status is expected from the China box office.