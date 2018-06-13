Indian flag has been soaring high at the China box office since the last couple of years now. What started with Dangal, has been explored further by Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium and now Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Toilet Hero in China). Akshay Kumar has made a memorable debut living up to the expectations.

By now, it’s been cleared how content is the king over there and a movie needs to be large on canvas to be a hit. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is continuing the same tradition as it’s a movie which is high on content. Tackling the sanitation issues in India, this movie had already won hearts in the country.

The movie slowed down a bit on its 1st Monday but that was destined. It collected USD $ 1.27 million dollars on Monday which was around a 46 % drop from its 1st Sunday. It has collected USD $ 1.16 million* on its 1st Tuesday and now takes the grand total to USD $ 11.52 million* (approx 78 crores).

Akshay Kumar, whose latest films offer entertainment with a message, says he gets many scripts on the country’s issues, but he is more interested in the solutions to those problems — an approach he feels the media needs to take too for the betterment of the country.

“I’m the kind of person who doesn’t like to talk about problems. I prefer to talk about solutions than problems. I like solutions. I made a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and in that, we showed that it is necessary to have sanitation facility for the women of the family. Then, I made PadMan and in that also, I talked about solution.”

“I get many scripts which talk about different problems but I don’t like those scripts which only talk about problem. I’m more interested in solution of problems,” Akshay said as he launched a non-government rural outreach programme New India Conclave 2018 here on Tuesday.

Akshay said when he watches news channels, they always show different kind of problems in India.

“I wish in my life, someone would run a channel which continuously talks about solutions in every field because that’s what we require in our country — solution and not problems,” he asserted.