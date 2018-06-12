Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar Continues To Rules!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Toilet Hero) are China’s current favourite topics as far as the world of entertainment is concerned. The movie revolving around sanitation issue in rural India has been winning a million hearts at the China box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha marked Akshay Kumar’s debut in China and it has been proved yet again that content is the king.

It collected USD $ 2.35 million on its 1st day and went on to jump USD $ 3.56 million on Saturday. It maintained its pace on Sunday collecting USD $ 3.18 million. As India, even in China the Monday hold the key in making or breaking any movie at the box office.

It has collected USD $ 1.27 million on its 1st Monday and now stands at the grand total of USD $ 10.36 million (69.91 crores). The pace for the movie is stable and it should remain throughout the week. It would be interesting to see where the first week of the movie ends.

The film is co-produced through Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks’ collaborative banner, Plan C Studios, with Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia.

The release marks Reliance Entertainment’s return to the Chinese market after 3 Idiots. Toilet Hero has released in over 4,300 screens across China, reflecting a 50 per cent higher screen count compared to its original release in India.

It has already been screened to an overwhelming response at the Beijing Film Festival in April 2018, at an event attended by director Narayan Singh and creative producers Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia.

The film is a socially relevant, satirical comedy in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

Tang Media Partners, a Reliance Entertainment affiliate, are the licensee of the distribution rights in China. The film will be released by Lianrui Picture, executive distributor with the China Film Group.

In India, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment, and co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Friday Filmworks and Abundantia Entertainment.