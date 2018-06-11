Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Day 3: An Exceptional Weekend!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (named as Toilet Hero in China) which opened to very good numbers in China has maintained its pace over the weekend at the box office. Akshay Kumar who is making his debut at the China box office has surely carved a memorable first attempt in the hearts of the people over there.

Toilet Hero raked in USD 2.35 million on its 1st day at the Chinese Box Office. The streak was followed by a huge USD 3.55 milllion on Saturday. On Sunday it maintained it’s momentum by bringing in USD 3.16 million. Indian movies in China are flourishing and well received by the Chinese audiences. It’ll have to maintain the pace for a smashing week 1 total.

The movie in total has collected an impressive USD 9.06 million (61.04crores) over the weekend and lead actor Akshay Kumar is very pleased with the response. Akshay overwhelmed with his debut took to Twitter to express his gratitude, “Thank you audiences in China for your appreciation for ‘Toilet Hero’. Delighted to receive so much love,”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the social issue of sanitation and the need for toilets in majority of Indian villages.

China has become receptive to Indian films, given the popularity of movies by Aamir Khan. Even “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” found several takers, followed by Irrfan Khan’s “Hindi Medium” and Salman Khan’s “Bajrangi Bhaijaan“.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar next will be seen in Reema Kagti’s sports drama film “Gold” followed by S. Shankar’s multi-lingual science-fiction film “2.0” alongside South superstar Rajinikanth.