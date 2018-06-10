Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Is Winning Hearts Like A Boss!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Day 2: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has left an imprint in our hearts. The movie became like a stimulation to many people across the country. It made us all question our beliefs in a good way. We realised the difference between right and wrong!

As we have all seen that Toilet Ek Prem Katha is flourishing at China Box Office. Just how poignant it was for the Indian audience, the same it is for the audience in China. It is continuing its stirring streak. China has become one good market for the cognizance of the Indian Films.

Believe it or not, Toilet: EK Prem Katha has grabbed the Number 1 spot at the China Box Office in just two days. On Friday it collected $2.35 million and on Saturday and enormous amount of $3.55 million, making it a total of $5.90 million i.e.39.85 crores in INR.

“Thank you audiences in China for your appreciation for ‘Toilet Hero’. Delighted to receive so much love,” Akshay tweeted on Saturday.

The film’s actress Bhumi Pednekar was excited for its release there.

“Thank you again for all the love & support we have already got and really hope that we get the same all over again,” she had tweeted on Friday.

The Akshay Kumar starrer film is a satirical comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of the open defecation, especially in the rural areas.