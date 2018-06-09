Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Day 1: Takes A Tremendous Start!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office Day 1: The love and endurance which Toilet: Ek Prem Katha received in India was Peerless. It became commercially and critically a successful movie. The endearment and acceptance was not limited to India but also countries like China.

The market in China, behaved in the favour of the movie. There has been a huge craze and penchant for the film, this can be evident with the fact, that on its very first day of release in China, the film reached approximately to 2000 screens, making a huge collection.

If we keep in mind the numbers it collected on its very first day of release in China, we can say the movie is a huge success in China. We can now say that, the market for primely framed,content driven movie, is thriving in China. Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is titled as ‘Toilet Hero’ starts off very well. It is placed on number 2 at the China Box Office after Black Water. On Friday the film collected USD $2.36 million i.e.Rs 15.94 crores in INR at the China box office.

The Akshay Kumar starrer film is a satirical comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of the open defecation, especially in the rural areas. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released in August 2017 in India and was Super Hit. The movie went on to collect a colossal 133.60 crores. The same super hit status is expected from the China box office.