Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Day 1 (1st Friday) Early Estimates

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha finally released this Friday and has completed its 1st day at the box office. It opened to a decent occupancy and as per early estimates it has collected a good amount on day one.

If what early estimates predict is true, it has opened better than Akshay Kumar’s last film Jolly LLB 2. Jolly collected 13.20 crores on its 1st day. Akshay’s Rustom too was more or less in the same range as it collected 14.11 crores on its 1st day. Going by the early estimates, it can open in the range of Housefull 3 which grossed 15.21 crores in its 1st day.

The film released in 3000 screens in India and 590 screens in overseas. In the morning shows, the film witnessed an occupancy of 30%-35% at the box office. It seems it really picked up good from the evening shows. The level of opening and early estimates coming in it seems the film will gross 15 crores on its day 1 at the box office

The film has an advantage of public holiday, Independence Day, on Tuesday so it has a chance to win big on that day. If it showed growth on weekends and remained stable on weekdays it has a huge chance of becoming Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser. The word of mouth for the film is good and it will surely boost the film.

Trending :

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.