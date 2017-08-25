Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has finished the 2nd week crossing many of the benchmarks at the box office. It recently crossed 120 crore mark at the box office and with today’s collections it has crossed Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

The film went on to become Akshay Kumar’s highest 1st week grosser as it collected 96.05 crores in its first 7 days The movie faced competition from Bareilly Ki Barfi & Annabelle: Creation but it shined despite of screens being taken away in its second week. In its second weekend, the film clocked very good 28 crores.

As it was predictable that on its 2nd Monday, the movie will see a drop, it dipped as it collected 2.60 crores. After the drop, the film needed to remain stable on weekdays and it has been doing the same. It collected 2.50 crores on its 2nd Tuesday at the box office. It has collected 1.93 crores on Wednesday and on 1.92 crores* Thursday has crossed lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The film now stands at the total collection of 124 crores* at the box office.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

The next target for this Akshay Kumar film is Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil which has a lifetime collection of 126.85 crores at the box office.

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. This film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and its plot revolves around Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. After this Akshay has many movies in his kitty. He will be seen magnum opus 2.0 with Rajinikanth. He will also be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. It is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. It’s all set to release on Independence Day 2018. He will also be seen in a biopic on music maestro Gulshan Kumar which is titled as Mogul.