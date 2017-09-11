Toilet: Ek Prem Katha might be on the verge of ending its box office run but the film has been crossing already set huge records. The film after turning Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser has now crossed another record. Read on to know more.

Recently Toilet: Ek Prem Katha entered the 200 crore club and it stylishly crossed Badrinath Ki Dulhania (200.61 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores) and Kaabil (209.50 crores). With the latest overseas addition, the movie has crossed M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story and Rustom at the worldwide box office. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is standing tall with the worldwide total of 221.28 crores crossing M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story‘s total of 217 crores and Rustom‘s 218.80 crores. The film now stands at the 25th position in the list of highest grossers worldwide. The next target for the film is Tubelight (223.24 crores) which seems difficult for the film.

Akshay is not missing any chance to talk about the open defecation, he says “It makes me really happy to tell you that eight-nine months ago in a research report we read that 54 per cent in India defecate in open, but now this 54 per cent has come down to 34 per cent in just eight months.”

Akshay said that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha brought forward the issue in an entertaining manner and that he owes its success to his fans and well-wishers.

“To all those who changed their mentality and accepted toilets… We have to work even right now, we have to bring this 34 per cent down to zero. I will not stop talking about this issue that just because the film released I would stop talking about it, he said.

Along with shining at the box office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has spread awareness about the issue which was not renowned to many before the film. Akshay Kumar right now is shooting for Gold and Padman. His next is Shankar’s 2.0 along with Rajinikanth.