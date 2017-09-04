Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is still shining bright at the box office even after facing an extreme competition from other releases. Annabelle: Creation in its 1st week, Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2nd and now Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho are giving tough time to this film.

A well-made film always works and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha proves this right yet again. The grand total of the film was 129.30 crores till its 4th Friday and it seemed the movie will bend its knee in front of the new releases. But same is not the case and the film has gone on collecting 40 lakhs and 50 lakhs on its 4th Saturday and 4th Sunday respectively. The film now stands at the grand total of 130.20 crores at the Indian box office.

Akshay Kumar’s highest earning blockbuster Rowdy Rathore stands at the total of 131 crores. If Toilet: Ek Prem Katha continues with the same pace and manages to stay stable on the weekdays, it’s more likely to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing movie ever.

Though many critics tagged Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as a propaganda film pushing the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Akshay will continue his journey of socially responsible cinema with R. Balki’s directorial PadMan. It is on the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap and affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Recently Akshay was asked if there are any free screenings for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha taking place in the country, he said: “Many places the government themselves are showing it… I have heard they are doing it currently in Haryana. Many villages in UP are screening the film. I just heard that even Doordarshan wants to show the film very soon so that maximum people can watch it as soon as possible.”