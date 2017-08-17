Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Is Already The 2nd Most Profitable Film Of 2017

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar revealed the moderate budget of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (18 crores). Though it was excluding print and advertisement, it’s still a very good number to achieve a film like this. The film is on a roll and is already the 2nd most profitable film of 2017.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha currently stands with a grand total of 89.95 crores at the Indian box office. Made on a tight budget of 24 crores including print and advertisement, the film made a profit of 65.95 crores which takes its profit percentage to 274.79%. Thus making it a hugely profitable venture for the makers.

It is currently the 2nd most profitable film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Considering its profit ratio, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has beaten Bollywood biggies like Hindi Medium, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2 by a huge margin.

Akshay Kumar’s last film Jolly LLB 2 was a super hit at the box office amassing 117 crores in its lifetime. With the start Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has got expectations & predictions are sky high from this one.

Akshay Kumar’s next is a multi-starrer grandeur Robot 2.0 with Rajinikanth. Khiladi Kumar is on a roll and he’s cementing his position in top 3 as Shah Rukh Khan looks tumbling out of it. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is looking to wrap up at the Indian Box Office but is not as bad worldwide. Akshay will also be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.