Super hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has completed 17 days at the box office now. This Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is giving some major competition to all the new releases.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Aadar Jain and Anya Singh starrer Qaidi Band has faced a tough competition from this much-liked film of Akshay.

The business of Toilet Ek Prem Katha till date is as follows

Week 1: 96.05 crores

Week 2: 28.35 crores

Friday: 1 crore

Saturday: 1.50 crores*

Sunday: 2.10 crores*

Total: 129 crores*

With this much-anticipated film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the actor had added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 800 points. He maintains his 4th position in the power index list with a grand total of 800 points.

This second most profitable film of 2017 revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

Now Akshay Kumar has many films to work on the actor will soon be seen in Shankar’s 2.0 which stars megastar Rajnikanth and Amy Jackson in lead role. The film will hit theaters in 2018. Apart from this film, he will share the silver screen with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in Twinkle Khanna’s Padman which is also slated to release in mid of 2018.