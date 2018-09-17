With the advent of music available on online medium, leading music and film-making company Tips has moved on to the next level. It has notched up a staggering count of 1 crore online subscribers and in the process has achieved a milestone that only a select few have been able to enjoy in the industry. A relatively new entrant in this medium, Tips has managed this with some quick fire actions coming into play that has allowed it to keep a high pace on.

“The biggest success for Tips in the recent times is the musical success of Race 3. Each and every song from the film is enjoying huge viewership, both on the videos as well as audio, especially ‘Allah Duhai Hai‘. Another major success has been the music of Genius which is still notching up great numbers with songs like ‘Tera Fitoor‘ and ‘Dil Meri Na Sune‘ doing so well. Even though the film has already released, Himesh Reshammiya’s music is continuing to enjoy huge patronage, as a result of which subscribers too are getting added to the online channel in thousands on a daily basis,” informs our well placed source.

While that has been a result of some of the newest titles that Tips has put together, what is also working out quite well is the repertoire that it has built over the years.

“There is a huge count of Atif Aslam chartbusters like ‘Jeena Laga Hoon‘ [Ramaiya Vastavaiya] that Tips has already collaborated on over the years. Music lovers continue to flock the channel for that. Then there are also pleasant surprises like the music of Aksar 2 [Aaj Zid] which keep finding patronage. Of course, hundreds of yesteryear superhit songs from the years gone by ensure that there is a wonderful mix of new and old songs that make this channel an ideal mix,” the source continues.

It is this mix of new and old that Kumar Taurani of Tips wants to leverage upon in time to come as well.

“We are positioned quite well to make the best of it since not many out there enjoy the coming together of 70s, 80s, 90s chartbusters as well as music that we have put together for the Millennial generation,” says Taurani who is quite active in taking this forward, “You name the year and we have some of the biggest chartbusters from the era gone by as well as the current times. As a music lover, I have always been enticed by the sound of melodies as well as the beats of the rhythm. Music runs in our family. Along with my brother Ramesh, we make sure that each and every soundtrack that we put together has at least a couple of memorable chartbusters that would cut across generations. This is what keeps us going.”

No wonder, the plan now is to take this enviable collection of music to the next level and ensure that subscription multiplies at a far more rapid pace in years to come. While the 1 crore mark has been reached since the inception of channel, one waits to see how quick does it find it move to the 2 crore mark, and then beyond.