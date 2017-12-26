Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is on a thunderous run at the box office. As we all know the movie has crossed the mark of 150 Cr at the Indian box office. Well, now the movie has also crossed the 200 Cr mark at the worldwide box office.

Critics may tell you what the film lacks but the audience is rushing to the film theatres, with tubs of popcorn in their hands. It would now be interesting to see what other records Tiger Zinda Hai breaks as it enjoys a solo run at the box office for a substantial amount of time.

Tiger Zinda Hai began showing on Friday in around 4,600 screens and enjoyed the bonus of an extended weekend thanks to the Christmas holiday. The timing of the release paid off as the film has set new records for 2017, surpassing the collections of successful films like Golmaal Again, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie minted the amount of 151.47 crores nett (193.88 crores gross) at the Indian box office. In the overseas market, the movie has collected total amount of 19.13 crores (Including collections just from UAE, New Zealand, Australia, USA, Canada & UK) taking the grand worldwide total to 213.01 crores.

The spy-thriller, which is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger, revolves around Salman as a RAW agent, and Katrina as an ISI (Inter-services Intelligence) agent, and their deadly mission to rescue 25 nurses, who have been held hostage by ISIS, a terrorist organization.

The target of 200 crore club at the Indian box office is also not far away for Tiger Zinda Hai. It would be interesting to see whether it can surpass Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the Indian box office.