Tiger Zinda Hai Worldwide Box Office Update: Blockbuster Here, Blockbuster There!

A few years earlier, it was Shah Rukh Khan whose movies were a synonym for the success in the overseas market. But with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and now Tiger Zinda Hai – Salman Khan has proved how he’s coming from all over to claim his throne of the worldwide king.

Standing tall with 316.74 crores nett at the Indian box office, the movie has collected 405.42 crores gross. Overseas it’s racing towards the 20 million mark aiming to cross Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.

Tiger Zinda Hai till now has collected 118.39 crores at the overseas box office which takes its global total to 520.87 crores. It’s similar to cross Dhoom 3‘s 558 crores at the worldwide box office. It surely will lose some screens to 5 new releases this week.

In the list of best worldwide grossers of all time, Tiger Zinda Hai stands at the 7th position and is Salman Khan’s 3rd film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan in the top 10. The list is dominated by Dangal & PK followed by Baahubali 2 on 3rd rank.

Post- Tubelight‘s failure many people started criticising Salman Khan’s choice. Rohit Shetty in a recent interview beautifully explained how Tubelight & Tiger Zinda Hai are different. He said: “No… What has happened is that just because you have a big star, you tag it as a commercial film. I don’t see Tubelight as a commercial film. Whereas Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is a commercial film — you can make out, there is action, there is song and there is everything what a Salman Khan film should be like.”

“And I really admire and respect Kabir (Khan) for taking Salman Khan after Bajrangi (Bhaijaan) and making a film like Tubelight. It didn’t work, that’s a different story altogether but at least he was honest in what he was doing. So I don’t see Tubelight as a commercial film.”

With the collections, Salman proved how a wounded Tiger hunts better. Hoping the same craze for Race 3 and Bharat.