Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating unmatchable waves at the box office. From a sky-high opening to a record-breaking weekend and now huge weekdays, everything is going in favour of the movie’s box office collection.

After collecting 21.60 crores on Tuesday, the movie was expected to continue its historic trend over the rest of the week too. The movie has been standing at the grand total of 173.07 crores. The movie, in whatever condition will cross the 200 crore mark within its week.

The movie is already the 3rd highest grossing movie of 2017 standing below Baahubali 2 and Golmaal Again. Where Rohit Shetty’s comic-caper will be crossed in next few days, the movie needs a miracle to cross the collections of Baahbubali 2.

As per the early trends flowing in the movie has collected in the range 18-20 crores on its 1st Wednesday. If this touches the 20 crore mark, this would trend superbly over the rest of coming time. The movie will have a free run until Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary arrives on the republic day.

Salman, yesterday, brought in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his friends, including Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif. The film has crossed Rs 170 crore mark since releasing on December 22, bringing some much-needed respite at the Bollywood box office.

He also planned to ensure there was something special for his fans on his special day. So, he decided to offer a discount on select merchandise of Being Human clothing and jewellery. Also on this occasion, Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri announced that they have joined hands as co-producers of the Bollywood superstar’s new film Bharat, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.