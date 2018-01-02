Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been breaking records at the box office since its release. It has now cemented its position as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie successfully crossed the 250 Crore mark at the box office this weekend and it’s unstoppable at the BO. In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of a RAW agent Tiger and a Pakistani spy Zoya. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. While the first part was directed by Kabir Khan, the sequel is made by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie has collected an amount of 272.79 crores nett (349.17 crores gross). While at the overseas box office it has crossed an amount of 99 crores which sums up to 448.17 crores worldwide.

Well, it looks like the movie is all set to cross the 300 Crore mark at the Indian box office! The Salman and Katrina starrer has emerged as a hit, ending the year on a high note. The action flick also has Katrina taking up guns and performing some high octane stunts. The film has been shot in beautiful picturesque locations in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Morocco and Greece.

“I’m a very proud Bedi,” says actor Angad Bedi — son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi — who says having a certain surname alone can’t take a person anywhere. It takes talent, hard work and luck in equal measure if one is to climb the ladder.

Nepotism was a popular word in Bollywood last year, what with the debate that actress Kangana Ranaut sparked by calling filmmaker Karan Johar a “flagbearer of nepotism”.

Asked if his surname has helped him, Angad, whose latest release is Tiger Zinda Hai, told IANS: “Not at all. A surname can never take you anywhere. It’s your talent and potential that take you places. But, yes, I am a very proud Bedi and I am very proud to be born to Bishan Singh Bedi, who has done our country proud for 20 years.