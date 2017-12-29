Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection is one of the most talked about topics in the last few days. The best thing about it is it’s never getting boring. This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has been surprising us from day one and today is not new.

Since a long time Bollywood was craving for a gritty espionage thriller and Ali Abbas Zafar has gifted us one. This becomes more special when it had names like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif connected with it. Yes, it is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger but bringing in a new director to lead the new installment has not always been a favorable option for many.

Ek Tha Tiger was a blockbuster back then and was directed by Kabir Khan who also did Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman which also is his highest grossing movie till date. When the sequel to Kabir’s Tiger was announced everyone expected him to continue his magic.

Instead, Kabir went ahead to opt Tubelight which wasn’t the Salman Khan hit everyone expects. YRF presented the golden opportunity of helming Tiger Zinda Hai to Ali Abbas Zafar who previously has worked with Salman Khan in Sultan which is his 2nd highest grossing movie of all time.

Trending

With Ali Abbas Zafar coming in, everyone was sure this will not be as glossy as the first one as Ali likes to keep his films deep-rooted. But with the action sequences of Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali surprised everyone by giving them an International touch. The movie went on to collect 190.62 crores in just 6 days at the box office.

The movie has completed its 1st week at the box office. As per early trends flowing in for its 1st Thursday the movie has collected in the range of 15-17 crores. This surely will be considered as the continuation of an amazing trend at the box office. Going by the trend, it has crossed the lifetime collections of Golmaal Again [205.70 crores] within a week.