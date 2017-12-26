Tiger Zinda Hai Surpasses Bodyguard In The List Of Salman Khan’s Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies

With two 300 crore+ films and two 200 crore+ films, Salman Khan is surely the most powerful star at the box office right now. Aamir Khan surely is the top contender to challenge his position but Salman with Tiger Zinda Hai has been strengthening his position at the top.

When in the top 10 highest grossing movies of all time, you have a movie which has collected 121 crores on the 10 position; you sure are a worthy ruler of the box office. Salman Khan’s Tubelight did 121 crores and is at the last position in the list. Tiger Zinda Hai in just 4 days has eliminated Ready which collected 120 crores when it was released way back in 2011. Surpassing a movie with such huge number in just 4 days is in itself an achievement for a film.

The movie now stands at the grand total of 151.47 crores and has easily acquired the 7th position in the list of highest grossing movies of Salman Khan. It’s only to be seen how much times it takes to cross the 200 crore mark, trade pundits are expecting to cross it within its 1st week. 300 crore mark is also not seeming far now but it needs a good hold over the weekdays.

Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

The top 3 movies on the list are Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.24 crores), Sultan (300.45 crores) and Kick (233 crores). Where Kick is looking an easy target to cross, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan still remain the tough ones. Within the next few days, the trend will be clear and also where the film will land on the list.

Apart from rejoicing the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has Race 3 and Bharat on his plate. Katrina Kaif is busy with Thugs Of Hindostan and Aanand L Rai’s dwarf project with Shah Rukh Khan.