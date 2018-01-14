Tiger Zinda Hai Stands Strong As A Bull At The Box Office In Its 4th Week

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been running strong at the box office. It has been continuing its blockbuster tag with each passing day.

Tiger Zinda Hai has become Salman’s highest grossing film of all time. It has crossed the lifetime collections of Salman’s previous top grosser film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crore).

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai has successfully entered the 300 crore club. The film has entered its fourth week and it has collected a whopping amount of 322.57 crore.

With this, Tiger Zinda Hai becomes Salman’s third film to enter the 300 crore club. Not only this, this film has some other achievements too. Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest grosser film ever for Yash Raj Films too. And it is also Ali’s second film to enter 300 crore club after Sultan (300.45 crores). Well, this film has proved to be special for the whole team.

This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film will enjoy a good run at the box office since there are no big films releasing till January 25, 2018. This week too, there are few small films like Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz that got released in the theatres. But still Tiger Zinda Hai, because of its good word of mouth, will manage to run until Padman and Padmaavat releases.

Before Tiger Zinda Hai, we saw Salman Khan’s Tubelight tanked at the box office. The film didn’t receive well by the audience and fans. And it seems that Salman became a wounded tiger after his film flopped. But he surely made a grand comeback with Tiger Zinda Hai and the year 2017 ended on a high note!

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which was released in 2012 and it was a super hit then too. After five long years, we got to see Salman and Katrina romancing on-screen which was a major advantage for all the SalKat fans!