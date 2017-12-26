Tiger Zinda Hai Is Salman Khan’s Highest Opening Weekend; Technically Beats Sultan

Clearly, they saved the best for last. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, the last big Bollywood release of the year has not just brought relief to an ailing film industry but it also became the third highest grosser among film on the opening weekend of all time.

It has already surpassed the 100 crore mark in just three days, so it will be fair for fans to expect that the film will collect more 200 crores by the wrap of the first week. The movie collected an amount of 114.93 crores.

With a beginning so stupendous, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is up for a successful run in the coming days too. It has already left a number of Bollywood blockbusters behind like Salman’s very own Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bodyguard.

Since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sultan had longer weekends, 4 and 5 days respectively. Tiger Zinda Hai technically is the highest-opening weekend grosser of Salman Khan because it collected 114.93 Cr in just a 3 days weekend.

Sultan which released on a Wednesday had collected 105.34 in 3 days which clearly proves that Ek Tha Tiger had the highest collections.

In this movie RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600.

When do you think will the movie collect 200 Cr mark? Let us know in the comments below.