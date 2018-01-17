There is no stopping for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai at the Indian box office. Adding crores, the movie is racing towards the 330 mark. The movie has been receiving totally deserved love and entertaining everyone even its 4th week.

Tiger Zinda Hai has collected 1.02 crores on its 4th Tuesday and stands its grand total of 328.09 crores at the box office. It collected 1.36 crores yesterday which means there is still no major clash and the movie is running with its usual pace. In next few days it can cross 330 crores eyeing on another huge target of touching 340 crore mark.

Salman Khan is known for speaking his heart out in the press interaction and recently on asking about the record-breaking collection of the film he said, “Records are never ever-lasting. Records are meant to be broken and it’s good for new records to happen more frequently. It is healthy and extremely important.”

The high-on-action entertainer is the third Salman movie to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Trending

Both Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai — helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar — are produced by Yash Raj Films. Tiger Zinda Hai emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017, next only to the Hindi-dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Released on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai is ruling the box office despite many new releases. This week there is no big release so Tiger Zinda Hai will manage to hold well even for a week more.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is a sequel to the Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina together on-screen after five years.