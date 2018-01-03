Tiger Zinda Hai Reaches 280 Crore In Just 12 Days At The Box Office!

For the first time since its release, collections of Tiger Zinda Hai have gone below the 10 crore mark. Though there was some hope that the collections would stay on to be fantastic enough to register a double-digit score on the second Tuesday as well, that was not the case to be as the drop was evidenced.

Nonetheless, the film has more than just done its job and is still collecting good enough. Around 7.83 crore more came in and with this, the overall total has touched 280.62 crores. This also means that the film would now have to wait for the third weekend before it can pop the champagne for entering the 300 Crore Club. Had this milestone being reached in the second week itself, it would have been one tremendous feat for sure.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer would continue to have an open third week too since there is no notable film arriving next. What has to be seen though is whether the 350 crore milestone would be eventually surpassed or not in the long run. Given the fact that it is practically the only Bollywood film in the running today, Yash Raj Films and Ali Abbas Zafar would indeed be looking forward to this as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources