Salman Khan’s recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai is packing a punch at the box office- not just in India but overseas too. The movie has taken an amazing start and it looks like it’s not going to stop anytime soon now!

The Ali Abbas Zafar-written and directed action movie is following it’s way up on the charts with a Friday debut on 4,600 screens with a solid Saturday performance that had many evening screenings running at 80 percent occupancy and higher.

The movie has collected an amount of £ 315,497 in UK which is equivalent to Rs 2.70 cr. It would be interesting too see where the film will head towards from this.

The box office numbers of Australia were also amazing, the movie collected a huge amount of A$ 396,382 which is equivalent to Rs 1.96 cr. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has managed to impress the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.

Although it is more than Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than SS Rajamauli’s epic blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Trending

Furthermore, in New Zealand, the movie went on to collect NZ$ 178,219 which is equivalent to Rs 80.12 lakhs in Indian rupees. The USA figures showed an amount of $ 966,160 while the figures from Canada had an amount of $ 219,752, which means the total of North America figures is $ 1,185,912 or Rs 7.59 cr in India.

Looks like the movie is all set to earn big and break records at the box office! It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in its first week.

In this sequel RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also directed Sultan.