The box office race still has its favourite contender leading in Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar’s this entertaining Christmas gift is getting its due bringing in huge moolah. Let’s see how it has fared on overseas.

Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to enter the list of top 10 overseas crossing Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express. The movie has crossed the USD $ 20 Million attaining the 9th position in the list. Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express collected USD $ 19.30 Million when it released in 2013.

Thankful and overwhelmed for the love from audiences and critics, Zafar said in a statement: “I’m glad we have made a film that is entertaining everyone, across all age groups, across the country.”

“The success of the film goes to show that the message in our film – humanity above anything else has resonated with everyone. This incredible success gives me the strength and inspiration to write powerful, entertaining stories that evoke a universal emotion.”

Tiger Zinda Hai, starring the much-loved on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2017, coming next only to the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Salman Khan moving from Tiger Zinda Hai is shooting for his upcoming thriller Race 3. The team recently shot a song for the movie. Producer Ramesh Taurani on Tuesday shared a photograph of him along with the film’s director Remo D’Souza holding a clipboard.

“Shooting our first song on Race 3 with my director and the best choreographer in the country. Remo D’souza, Salman Khan, Jacqueline, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem,” he captioned the image. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is busy with two magnanimous projects in her kitty – Thugs Of Hindostan & Zero.