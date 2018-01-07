Tiger Zinda Hai Is Now Salman Khan’s 2nd Highest Grosser Of all Time, Beats Sultan

When Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan united for Sultan in 2016, we knew it was going to be special. When they reunited for Tiger Zinda Hai, the duo proved how Sultan was just the beginning.

Tiger Zinda Hai is more than just being a special movie. It is Katrina Kaif’s higest grossing movie, Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie, 3rd movie of Salman in 300 crore club, Yash Raj Films’ highest grosser ever, Ali Abbas Zafar’s second movie in 300 crore club and it has many such records attached to it.

The movie entering the 300 crore club has crossed the collections of Sultan which collected 300.45 crores back in 2016. Tiger Zinda Hai by crossing its lifetime collections has just cleared one thing; this is not going to stop until next big release i.e. Padmavat or Padman/Aiyaary. Tiger Zinda Hai now stands at the total collections of 300.89 crores at the Indian box office.

Despite multiple releases next week, Tiger Zinda Hai will retain the maximum amount of screens. Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz being the frontrunners, 1921 is also releasing the upcoming Friday.

It would be interesting to see where Tiger Zinda Hai will land in the list of highest grossing movies of all time. Reports of Padmavat releasing on 25th January will put brakes on this monstrous racing vehicle. Still, Salman Khan has much time to pocket-up few more records at the box office.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is a sequel to the Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina together on-screen after five years.

Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, including advertising and publicity, Tiger Zinda Hai released in 4,600 screens in India and 1,100 screens abroad. The movie, which hit the screens on December 22, got an extended opening weekend courtesy Christmas which was on Monday.