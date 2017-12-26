Tiger Zinda Hai Monday Collections Early Estimates: It’s A Merry Christmas!

Tiger Zinda Hai Monday Collections Early Estimates: Salman Khan with Tiger Zinda Hai was surely expected to open and trend amazingly but what this combo has done is something unbelievable. Challenging figures of the biggest hits of Bollywood is what this Ali Abbas Zafar has been doing.

With the mammoth weekend of 114.93 crores, the movie proved why it’s here to rule. Taking a huge leap from his last few movies like Tubelight, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan Salman is back in his most loved avatar of messiah of masses with Tiger Zinda Hai.

He surely is some who is followed by millions and the collections of his film are a proof of it. Early estimates pouring in for the first Monday of Tiger Zinda Hai suggest the movie has collected in the range of 39-41 crores. Monday was a Christmas holiday all over but still, it’s not as full-fledged as Diwali.

Christmas day shows are usually the best because evening shows tend to drop as everyone needs to get back to work the next day. If this movie breaches the 40 crore mark on Monday, 300 crores will not be a tough task for it. Salman Khan’s Sultan managed to just edge cross the 300 crore mark and he will be hoping for more with this one.

Trending

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), is a sequel to Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger. It marks the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif on-screen after five years. “I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up,” director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement.