Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai along with putting up huge numbers at the box office is making sure to earn big for its distributors and exhibitors. Made on a lavishly high budget of 150 crores, the movie has been adding a percentage to its profitable total.

As per calculation, it required 300 crores to make a 100% of profit at the box office. The movie has already crossed that mark and now stands at the grand total of 316.74 crores. The movie has earned 166.74 crores as return on its investment and its profit percentage is 111.16%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)



Trending

Tiger Zinda Hai is just below Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 (112.30%) on the list. As per the progress so far, all indications are that Tiger Zinda Hai has entered 300 crore club as well. With this, Salman Khan is the only actor to have three films in this super exclusive club. Same for Ali Abbas Zafar who is the only director to have two of films in this club (the other being Sultan).

Since a long time Bollywood was craving for a gritty action thriller and Ali Abbas Zafar has gifted us one. This becomes more special when it had names like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif connected with it. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger but bringing in a new director to lead the new instalment has not always worked for many.