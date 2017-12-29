Tiger Zinda Hai Makes A Blockbuster Entry Into The 300 Crore Club At The Worldwide Box Office

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable at the box office. Leave aside an aberration called Tubelight that neither fetched an opening nor appreciation, the superstar has got back to doing what he does best, and that is deliver an out and out entertainer that also manages to pull in audiences by the dozen.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with Indian screen count at 4600. Just in 7 days the movie has crossed that 300 crore bar at the worldwide box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai has earned 206.04 crores nett (263.73 crores gross) at the box office while the overseas collections are 80 crores (USD $ 12 million) which adds up to a worldwide total of 343.73 crores. The collections are still Thursday, 28th December. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to become Salman’s third film to join the 300 crore club at the Indian box office, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Each of these films has been a holiday (or a near holiday) opener with Eid, Diwali or Christmas falling on the day of release or in its vicinity. Nonetheless, the fact also remains that Salman Khan is consistently delivering big openers which have time and again infused life back in theatres.

Tiger Zinda Hai moves to 15th position in Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners, surpassing its predecessor Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores) along with Bang Bang (340 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) and Golmaal Again (310.67 crores). The next target for Tiger Zinda Hai is to cross Bajirao Mastani which earned 367 Cr worldwide.

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 to look forward to. Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.