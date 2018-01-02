Tiger Zinda Hai Knocks Off Piracy Excuses, Shows That Audiences Will Step In For Big Screen Entertainment

There is no stopping Tiger Zinda Hai as collections stayed on to be fantastic on the 11th day as well. The film brought in 18.04 crore which is better than the first day numbers of most releases in 2017, barring Golmaal Again and Raees.

It is just unimaginable to see such superb hold being demonstrated despite the fact that the film has been around for a while now and a whole bunch of audiences has already watched it in theatres.

Time and again one talks about piracy killing films but then something like Tiger Zinda Hai arrives and all such conversations go out of the window. The reason is simple, a biggie like this is meant for theatrical viewing and hence there are no excuses whatsoever about audiences looking at entertainment for home viewing. You give them something that is meant for the silver screen and they will hop in for sure, a they are doing now for the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film.

The film has now already accumulated 272.79 crores and is making a dash towards the Dhoom:3 lifetime of 284 crores. If the film manages its double-digit track record today as well, it has good chances to reach that milestone by the time the last show is through. However, at least by tomorrow the record of Dhoom:3 would be history, hence resulting in the film turning out to be biggest ever success story for Katrina Kaif.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources