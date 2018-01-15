Tiger Zinda Hai Inches Closer To Cross Dhoom 3’s Collections At The Worldwide Box Office

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is raging ahead with full vigour and is expected to keep the pace high. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s yet another successful outing after the success of the original Ek Tha Tiger in 2012.

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai refuses to slow down at the box office despite the release of six new films at the domestic box office, including both Hollywood and Bollywood.

Standing tall with 325.71 crores nett at the Indian box office, the movie has collected 416.90 crores gross. Overseas it has collected an amount of 122.21 crores which stands with a total of 539.11 crores globally. Before Tiger Zinda Hai, we saw Salman Khan’s Tubelight tanked at the box office. The film didn’t receive well by the audience and fans. And it seems that Salman became a wounded tiger after his film flopped. But he surely made a grand comeback with Tiger Zinda Hai and the year 2017 ended on a high note!

Tiger Zinda Hai is also the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been riding on incredibly positive audience reviews and it had shattered several box office records within the first week of its release.

The film will see some steady collections coming its way till the big releases of PadMan and Padmaavat on January 25, 2018.

On the work front, Salman Khan is already engaged with Race 3, Yash Raj Films and Katrina Kaif would be back to Thugs of Hindostan, while Ali Abbas Zafar would begin work on Bharat, the Eid release of 2019.