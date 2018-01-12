Tiger Zinda Hai has been continuing its blockbuster at the box office with each passing day. It’s another 300 crores grosser for Salman Khan and the 2nd one for Ali Abbas Zafar. This is not just another super-hit movie for the makers, this came when Bollywood was in a dire need of one.

Salman Khan, after Tubelight was literally the wounded Tiger at the box office and he surely hunted well with Tiger Zinda Hai. An amazing trailer and few chartbuster songs ensured the movie to have a very good opening of 34.10 crores on a non-holiday. It also went ahead and collected 45.53 crores on its first Sunday.

The movie has ended its week 3 at the box office by collecting 27.31 crores. It collected 2.12 crores on its 3rd Thursday to take its grand total to 318.86 crores. The movie is just a couple of crores away from becoming Salman Khan’s highest-earning grosser. It will cross Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the next few days. The breakup of its business is 206.04 crores in week one and 85.51 crores in week 2.

This week there are a lot of small movies to take some screens away from Tiger Zinda Hai. Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi, Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz and Zareen Khan’s 1921 are the Bollywood releases this week. The Post and Paddington 2 are two Hollywood releases which will try and find its target audience amongst the clutter.

Salman Khan in the last few years has surely been reinventing his image and his brother Arbaaz Khan had some things to say about the same, “You see, we know Salman Bhai as an action hero, but he is experimenting with his image — whether it is in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Sultan or Tiger Zinda Hai.”