Tiger Zinda Hai Demolishing The Box Office; Crosses Golmaal Again’s Lifetime Collections In A Week

Tiger Zinda Hai has been roaring at the box office since it’s release. Well yes, we all were waiting to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together after 5 years and it was definitely a treat for all the fans and Salman proved it once again that he is the real hero of the box office.

The spy thriller, which hit the screens on December 22, is busy minting moolah at the box office with each passing day. After crossing the 150 crore mark in four days of its release, Tiger Zinda Hai has now crossed the 200 crore mark.

That’s not all, Tiger Zinda Hai has also crossed the lifetime collections Golmaal Again also which was on the 2nd position Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2017. Golmaal Again had collected an amount of 205.72 crores but Tiger Zinda Hai surpassed these collections by earning a total of 206.04 crores in its 1st week.

This does not end here, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai is also racing towards the 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, it has been doing amazing overseas too. The timing of the release paid off as the film has set new records for 2017, surpassing the collections of successful films like Golmaal Again, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Tiger Zinda Hai has a long way to go since the weekday collections of the movie are also good. It The movie released across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world.

Ek Tha Tiger is proof that Tubelight may have underperformed at the box office but Salman Khan’s charm still works wonders at the theatres. Don’t you think so too? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.