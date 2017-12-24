Tiger Zinda Hai Day 2 Collections Early Trends: Blockbuster On Its Way

Tiger Zinda Hai box office is one the most trending topics on social media since last few days. Where there were predictions for this Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer before release, now with every passing day everything is becoming clearer.

Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight did not do the business you expect from his film. Maybe that was experimental but Tiger Zinda Hai is not. Doing what he does the best, Salman has revived the year 2017 not only for himself but also for Bollywood.

Tiger Zinda Hai opened to an enormous number of 34.10 crores yesterday. Some unrealistic predictions were surely made before the release but this was surely the best this film could achieve.

As per early trends for day 2 flowing in, the movie might have jumped from its already historic number of day 1. The collections on the day could be in the range of 34-36 crores. This could easily challenge to cross the 100 crore mark in just its first 3 days.

Back in 2012 when its prequel Ek Tha Tiger released it shattered the records as it earned 32.92 crores on its day one. The movie just fell short of the 200 crore mark as it clocked 198 crores at the box office back then. With a major change of director, the team is back with Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif this time directed by Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to end this year on a high.

Ali Abbas Zafar was overwhelmed with the opening day collection, he said in an official statement “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us.”