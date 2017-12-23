Tiger Zinda Hai Day 1 UAE, Australia & New Zealand Update: MAMMOTH!

Tiger Zinda Hai has surely took a roaring start in India but in overseas too it has opened to massive numbers. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been garnering appreciation from every corner for this movie.

The movie has been banned in the various parts of the world and is also facing some controversies in India too. But, unaffected by any of that, Tiger Zinda Hai has made its mighty presence felt at the worldwide box office.

In UAE-GCC, Tiger Zinda Hai has collected $ 950,000+ which is equivalent to 6.08 crores in India. The film was banned in Kuwait so the estimated loss calculated till now is approx $ 200,000.

Gulf countries have always been Salman Khan’s forte when it comes to overseas box office. He is one of the most loved celebs over there. The numbers are mounting with a hope of an even better Saturday.

Even in Australia, the movie debuted at No. 7th position amidst the flood of releases they’re having over there. The movie has collected A$ 203,882 equivalent to 1.01 crores in India. It would be interesting too see where the film will head towards from this. Time will tell if it could breach the top 3 ranking at the Australian box office over its 1st weekend.

New Zealand was a big surprise as well. The movie landed itself smoothly at the 4th position at the box office. It collected NZ$ 86,797 which is equivalent to 38.54 lacs in India.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Tiger Zinda Hai takes forward the story of two spies — one Indian and the other Pakistani — Tiger and Zoya, who join forces to battle terrorism. It released yesterday and will enjoy the holiday period of Christmas and New Year at the box office.