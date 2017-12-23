Tiger Zinda Hai Day 1 Collections Early Trends: A Record Opening Start!

Tiger Zinda Hai has roared high from its day one at the box office. This Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer has made it clear that it’s here to conquer.

Tiger Zinda Hai came and it conquered, the movie has started with a roof- blasting numbers. Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 which hold the current record of biggest non-holiday opener stands at 36 crores on its day.

If we go by trade pundits and experts Tiger Zinda Hai is eyeing to open with a similar number. Its first day could be in the range of 35-37 crores. It could just cross Dhoom 3 to attain the record.

Saturday advance booking has already created a volcano at the box office. Happy days are back for distributors with Tiger Zinda Hai.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai which has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore including advertising and publicity, released in 4600 screens in India and 1100 screens abroad.

“Finally… Packed morning shows greet Tiger Zinda Hai. Box office on fire,” Adarsh tweeted on Friday.

Trending

Trade expert Komal Nahta also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote: “As expected, Tiger Zinda Hai off to a flying start”.

With no other film in competition, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to break various records at the box office.

On the other work front, Salman Khan has Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 and another film with Ali Abbas Zafar’s titled as Bharat. Whereas Race 3 will release on Eid next year, Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.

Katrina is shooting for Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs Of Hindostan which is Diwali 2018 release.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai released yesterday and also feature an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal‌, Girish Karnad, Kumud Mishra and Angad Bedi.