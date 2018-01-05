Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Update: Salman Khan All Set To Become The 1st Actor To Have Three 300 Crores Films

Salman Khan along with Tiger Zinda Hai has set the box office on fire. Counting Ali Abbas Zafar & Katrina Kaif, this team has achieved a milestone many films will struggle to touch. Let’s see its journey in first two weeks at the box office.

Crossing the 200 crore mark in a week, Tiger Zinda Hai stood at 206.04 crore after its week one. Its fate was sealed in its first weekend when everything became clear of how big this film is going to be. Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar were working for the second time post delivering a 300 crore movie in Sultan.

Ek Tha Tiger was a loved film and many had reservations about bringing Ali into the picture. Kabir Khan, post-Ek Tha Tiger delivered the most special film of Salman’s career in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Everyone eyed on Kabir to direct this one too, instead, he chose to do Tubelight with Salman which tanked.

Tiger Zinda Hai entered its second week with a bang collecting 11.56 crores on its second Friday. It also has ended it with a bang by earning 85.51 crores in its week 2. The movie clocked 5.09 crores on its 2nd Thursday taking its grand total to 291.55 crores.

Trending

With this Salman Khan is all set to enter the into a mini club of its own. He’ll be the only star to have 3 films in the rare 300 crore club. Tiger Zinda Hai is just few fays or let’s say a weekend (or less) away from entering 300 crore club.

Recently, when the director Ali Abbas Zafar was asked about the success of the film, he had some amazing things to say “Well, we have worked really hard. Salman Khan, Katrina and the whole team of Tiger Zinda Hai. We believed in our story. The film’s message is of universal value: humanity is above all. So we were really hopeful about the film. Luckily, it connected.”