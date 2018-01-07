Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Enters The 300 Crore Club In Just 16 Days

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as the first and the only Bollywood release of 2017 to enter the 300 Crore Club at the box office. In a year that saw a large number of 100 crore hits/superhits, only a solitary 200 crore blockbuster [Golmaal Again] and a surprise 500 crore ‘baahu-buster’ [Baahubali: The Conclusion], it is Tiger Zinda Hai which has managed to achieve a superb feat to become a 300 crores blockbuster.

The film is only the fifth Bollywood film ever to step into this zone, the others being Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. While Aamir Khan has two of these to his name, Salman Khan is now reigning from the top with three entries. Tiger Zinda Hai has collected 300.89 crores at the box office till date.

2018 would be quite exciting now for both Salman Khan and Aamir Khan since they have Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan lined up. Former is an Eid release while latter arrives on Diwali. One is a franchise and another comes from the Dhoom: 3 team [Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Krishna Acharya].

This means it is going to be a battle of supremacy between both the superstars. If Race 3 too enters the 300 Crore Club then Salman Khan would have four such films to his name. On the other hand Aamir Khan needs to score big with his film so that he can stay quite close to Salman’s record as well.

As for the industry in general, it could well do with more superstars achieving a triple century and all eyes would be on Shah Rukh Khan [Zero] and Akshay Kumar [2.0] to do that soon in months to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder