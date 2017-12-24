Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Salman Khan Euphoria Catches Up Well; Weekend Set To Be HUGE

Tiger Zinda Hai was expected to be start around 35 crore mark and though the number was a little lesser on Friday [34.10 crore] it wasn’t really a cause to worry since the Salman Khan film is basically playing on a four day weekend. As a result, audiences were expected to be segregated across these days, especially so with Monday being a major holiday and hence promising to benefit the film by at least 15 crore.

No wonder, though a few records are yet to be broken by the film, one expects that to be balanced well by the time the first week comes to a close. This is pretty much apparent with 69.40 crore already been accumulated, what with 35.30 crore more coming on Saturday.

The fact that the film has grown from Friday to Saturday is a good sign indeed since this one is basically an action entertainer and hence driven more by the masses than quintessential family audiences (which typically grow much bigger – albeit after starting from a much lesser number – over the weekend, and that too especially at the multiplexes). In case of Tiger Zinda Hai, it is the combination of single screens as well as multiplexes which is allowing the film a wonderful haul already and by the time evening shows strike it would have already entered the 100 Crore Club.

It may have been a rather lukewarm start for Salman Khan this Eid with neither his fan base nor ‘aam junta’ being enticed well enough. However, the euphoria surrounding Salman Khan and his films is back with Tiger Zinda Hai which is bringing to audience what they expected from the superstar.

Tiger has shown that woh abhi zinda hai and he is only going to roar much stronger in days to come!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder