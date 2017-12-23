Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Records: 5 Battles This Blockbuster Could Win

With the release of Tiger Zinda Hai plus an excellent morning occupancy, makers and distributors are all set to make some real profits. Along with the profits, there are few major records this Salman Khan starrer could shatter in its lifetime.

Let’s take at the 5 probable records Tiger Zinda Hai could beat during its lifetime at the box office.

1. Highest opening day

When Salman Khan breached the 40 crore mark with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, everyone expected him to make it larger with Sultan but unfortunately, it was not possible. With Tiger Zinda Hai, there is every chance of why Salman Khan could shatter the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New year which stands at 44.97 crores.

2. Highest 1st-weekend collections

Baahubali 2 released this year collected 128 crores in its legit 3-days weekend. But, if we technically consider Salman Khan’s Sultan which enjoyed a 5-day weekend collection 180.36 crores. Keeping in mind Tiger Zinda Hai has a Christmas holiday on Monday it could also become the highest 1st-weekend grossers post Sultan.

3. Highest first-week collections

A Salman Khan film comes with a guarantee of first day and weekend, it’s a real test for the film trending as amazing throughout the weekend. With such positive reviews and word of mouth pouring in for the film, could it surpass the 247 crore mark set by Baahubali 2 in its first week?

4. Highest lifetime collections

Baahubali 2‘s craze was on another planet and its lifetime collections spoke for itself. By collecting 511.30 crores, this movie has raised the bar to extremely difficult for any Indian film. Tiger Zinda Hai will surely look to challenge this one too.

5. Highest Grosser For Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s most loved film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, did a humongous 320.34 crores when it released back in 2015. Sultan, too, managed to edge pass the 300 crore mark which makes expectations from Tiger Zinda Hai double than it has been.