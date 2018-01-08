We all know Tiger Zinda Hai & Salman Khan are on a roll at the box office but very few will be knowing these massive records created by the film. Let’s take you on a record-breaking ride created by this blockbuster.

Please note, the records broken by Tiger Zinda Hai will be considered keeping Baahubali 2 aside as that is a multi-lingual movie. Tiger Zinda Hai, gets a benefit of doubt, being a Hindi movie. Below are few of the many records broken by Tiger Zinda Hai:

1. Highest Opening Weekend

Tiger Zinda Hai post a humongous opening day, went on to collect 114.93 crores in its first 3 days at the box office. This was the highest weekend for any Bollywood movie. Sultan, at the 2nd position, collected 105.93 crores in its first 3 days back in 2016.

2. Highest Single Day

The movie collected 45.53 crores on its 3rd day. This is a highest single day for any Bollywood movie. Happy New Year collected 44.97 crores on its day one which was finally broken by Tiger Zinda Hai. Dangal on its day 3 collected 42.32 crores and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had the first day of 40.35 crores.

3. Highest Grossing Movie Of Katrina Kaif

Tiger Zinda Hai surpassed Dhoom 3 to become the highest-grossing movie for Katrina Kaif. Co-starring Aamir Khan, Dhoom 3 collected 280.25 crores when released in 2013.

4. Highest Grossing Movie Of Yash Raj Films

Tiger Zinda Hai surpassed the figure of 300.45 crores created by Sultan to become the highest grossing movie of Yash Raj Films. Ironically, Sultan was also a Salman Khan film.

5. Salman Khan Becoming 1st Actor To Have Three 300 Crore Movies

Salman Khan became the first actor to have three movies in the 300 crore club. Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan being the other two. Aamir Khan has two movies on the list – PK and Dangal.

6. Quickest 150 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai collected 151.47 crores in just 4 days to become fastest Hindi movie to cross the mentioned mark. Hindi being the operative keyword.

7. Ruling The Koimoi Power Index

Salman Khan has reached a position which surely will be a miraculous feat to achieve by any actor. Salman Khan stands at 2150 points with Aamir Khan being at distant 1300 points.

8. Katrina Kaif’s Highest Weekend Grosser

Along with being a highest grossing movie, Dhoom 3 is also her highest weekend grosser. The movie collected 114.93 crores in its first weekend crossing the 107 crores of Dhoom 3.

9. 5th 200 Crore Movie For Salman Khan

This also became 5th 200 crore film for Salman Khan, which also is the highest number for any actor. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Kick are the 5 movies of Salman in 200 crore club.

10. 12th 100 Crore Movie For Salman Khan

Twelve 100 crore movies – another record by Tiger Zinda Hai for Salman Khan.

Sultan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodyguard, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ready, Dabangg, Jai Ho, Tubelight and Dabangg 2 are other 11 movies of Salman in 100 crore club.