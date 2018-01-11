It’s just another successful day at the box office for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Things, when repeated, get boring but Tiger Zinda Hai is getting interesting with every passing day the box office. The movie is so close to cross Salman Khan’s highest grosser Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Though Lion rules the jungle, but Tiger is the new king of the box office. The movie’s stable trending in its 3rd week proves just one thing – star power of Salman Khan. Yes, the movie has been loved but you can’t just make it this big without having someone like Salman Khan.

Tiger Zinda Hai‘s total box office collection till date is 316.74 crores. It has collected 2.30 crores on its 3rd Wednesday. 5 movies are releasing this week including 2 Hollywood movies in The Post & Paddington 2. Bollywood has Mukkabaaz, Kaalakaandi & 1921 to offer this week.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan has worked before on Sultan and will now work on Bharat. He, in a recent interview, said, “Salman and I work very well together. He is like an elder brother to me. I am just four films old. His vast experience makes my work look mature.”

On Bharat, the director revealed “As far as Bharat is concerned, we have worked thoroughly on making it a work founded on Indian history and the adaptation of text would be fully researched. Now once I am free of all the post-Tiger Zinda Hai activities, I will start fresh on the film.”

Having essayed multiple actions, romantic and comic roles, in the past few years, Salman hit the bull’s eye at the box office with projects like Dabangg, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 in Mumbai and will start prepping for Bharat after that. Whereas Katrina Kaif is busy with Aanand L Rai’s Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan.