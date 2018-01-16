Salman Khan & Tiger Zinda Hai – two most talked about things of last few days. The box office game for this Ali Abbas Zafar movie is getting stronger with every passing day. Let’s see how it has done on its 4th Monday at the Indian box office.

After crossing the 325 crore mark at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai‘s next benchmark is to cross 330 crores. Sailing smoothly despite many new releases, this Salman Khan starrer is ruling its dominance at the box office. People still are booking the most for Tiger Zinda Hai while the other releases are having a lonely time on the ticket windows.

After concluding its weekend number 4 adding 6.85 crores in its account, the movie is shining as Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie ever. It has collected 1.36 crores on its 4th Monday and stands its grand total of 327.07 crores at the box office. It collected 1.36 crores on last Friday and has collected almost same on the Monday showing its unstoppable trend.

Shooting for Salman Khan’s next project Race 3 is on full swing. Prepping for Eid 2018, Blockbuster Khan will be back to shatter the box office once again. Katrina Kaif is all set to deliver two biggies in 2018 – Zero & Thugs Of Hindostan. Both with two of the biggest stars – Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan.

According to Tiger Zinda Hai makers, it is Salman’s biggest hit so far. Salman said in a statement, “I hope the industry has many more bigger successes this year. It is important that we see more hits, more blockbusters. It will expand our industry, provide more jobs for people and entertain audiences much more. I’m happy with the business that Tiger Zinda Hai has been doing at the box office.”