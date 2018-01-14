Tiger Zinda Hai Becomes Salman Khan’s Highest Grossing Film Of All Time, Beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Well, this comes as no surprise to us! Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has collected a whopping amount of 322.57 crores till now. Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed the lifetime collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

It has become Salman’s highest grossing film of all time. His film Bajrangi Bhaijaan had collected a total amount of 320.34 crores at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai has successfully managed to surpass Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s collection.

Apart from being Salman’s highest grossing film, Tiger Zinda Hai is the 3rd film of Salman which has entered the 300 crore club. Not only this, it is Yash Raj Films’ highest grosser ever and Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2nd film which is in the 300 crore club. Well, this film has proved out to be really special for the whole team.

Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

Tiger Zinda Hai is truly unstoppable! It has taken the box office with the storm. As we all know that the year 2017 was not a great year for the industry and Bollywood, many big films got tanked badly at the box office. But undoubtedly, with Salman and Ali’s Tiger Zinda Hai, the year 2017 ended on a kickass note breaking the box office hunger!

Now, the film will earn more as there are no big releases until January 25, 2018. Till Akshay Kumar’s Padman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat or Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary releases, Tiger Zinda Hai has all the time to grab more at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which was released in 2012. The film was a super hit then too as it had earned 198.00 crores at the box office.

After giving two super hit films, the makers are planning to take the franchise ahead by coming with its 3rd part soon! Well, this is a happy news for all the Bhai fans!