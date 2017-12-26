Tiger Zinda Hai is running riot at the box office creating numerous benchmarks. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have surely hit gold with this movie. The movie has already crossed many biggies in the list of highest grossing movies of 2017. Let’s check it out!

2017 was a year full of little-big surprises with Baahubali 2 being the biggest one. The movie topping the list Baahubali 2 stands at the giant total of 511.30 crores at the box office. Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Golmaal Again collected 205.52 crores to attain the 2nd rank in this prestigious table.

Now, comes the storm! Tiger Zinda Hai in its first 4 days has crossed the lifetime collections of biggies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jolly LLB 2, Tubelight, Kaabil, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Raees and Judwaa 2. The power of the film is visible as it has already crossed 7 major films withing 4 days of it release.

Tiger Zinda Hai stands at the grand total of 151.47 crores and has crossed Judwaa 2. Ironically Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 was a remake of Salman Khan’s Judwaa. The remake did well at the box office collecting 138 crores in its lifetime. Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed it in just 4 days of its release.

The next target for Tiger Zinda Hai is Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again which stands at the 2nd position in the list of highest grossing movies of 2017. It collected 205.52 crores during its lifetime.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is a sequel to the Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina together on-screen after five years.

Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, including advertising and publicity, Tiger Zinda Hai released in 4,600 screens in India and 1,100 screens abroad.