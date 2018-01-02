Tiger Zinda Hai Eliminates Bajirao Mastani To Enter Into The Best Of Overseas List!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is breaking all the records at the box office. After facing a box office drought for so long, Tiger Zinda Hai finally gave a ray of hope and 2017 ended on a great note. Now, Tiger Zinda Hai has made it to the list of best of overseas by beating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani in just two weeks.

Tiger Zinda Hai has entered its 2nd week and it is flying high at the box office. Till now, the film has earned a whopping amount of 272.79 crores at the Indian box office. Not only in India, but also in the overseas market, Tiger Zinda Hai is doing fabulous.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai has collected $ 15.50 million (INR 99 crore) in just 10 days at the overseas box office. The film has officially entered the list of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films In Overseas and it stands at the 10th position. This is Salman’s third film to enter the list. His previous films- Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan too made it to the top 10 list.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan has collected a total amount of $ 29,000,000 in the overseas market and it stands at the 4th position in the list. Salman’s Sultan too collected a huge amount of $ 24,380,000 and it stands at the 7th place. Aamir Khan’s films- Dangal, PK and Dhoom 3 top the list with 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Speaking about Tiger Zinda Hai, the film is in its second week and it will grow more since there is no other big releasing till Republic Day. This means that it will earn more in the overseas market too!