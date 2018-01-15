Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is continuing its victorious march at the Indian box office earning continuously well. With 5 movies trying to put a brake on its run, Tiger is running fast tackling every obstacle.

We can still see the longest lines for Tiger Zinda Hai in theaters as the movie enters its 4th week at the box office. Juicing up the maximum of its runtime, Tiger Zinda Hai collected a humongous 206.04 crores and in its week 2, it collected 85.51 crores. The movie reserved a sure-shot hit place for itself after these couple of weeks. Week 3 for the film ended on 27.31 crores.

Post its week three, the movie faced stiff competition from multiple movies like The Post, Paddington 2, Kaalakaandi, Mukkabaaz and 1921. Despite this, he movie has collected 6.85 crores in its 3rd weekend. It has collected 3.27 crores on its 4th Sunday taking its grand total to 325.71 crores.

The movie has faded its chances of crossing the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan PK which collected 339.50 crores in 2014. Though it has become Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie crossing Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Trending

Previous this blockbuster, Salman had a dud in Tubelight earlier in 2017. According to Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, Tubelight was one example of how stars on their own are not enough to pull in audiences.

“See Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai. It’s an established franchise but also a film with a strong nationalistic flavour and content that’s appealing to a broad section of people. It has been a respite at the box office, but see the same Salman in a long and slow film like Tubelight, which was not suitable to the actor’s image,” Gianchandani told IANS.