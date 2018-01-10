Second YRF film to go past 300 crore mark, most by any production house. Director Ali Abbas Zafar now has two 300 crore films under his belt – the maximum by any filmmaker. Tiger Zinda Hai has raked in another fruitful day at the box office.

Salman Khan’s mega action entertainer has been on a rampage at the box office. The high octane blockbuster has collected a total of mammoth 314.58 crore* nett after collecting 2.70 crores* on its 3rd Tuesday. This massive feat by Tiger Zinda Hai ensured that it made four new significant records. First, it’s the third Salman Khan film to hit 300 crores (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and now Tiger Zinda Hai) – the most by any actor. Second, it’s the second YRF Production to make this feat (Sultan was the first one) – the maximum by any production House. Third, director Ali Abbas Zafar has two films in the 300 crore club, the maximum by any filmmaker to date. His first one being Sultan also starring Salman. Fourth – this is gorgeous Katrina Kaif’s biggest blockbuster to date.

Commenting on the success of the film, Ali says, “I am deeply thankful and overwhelmed to get this kind of love from audiences and critics. I’m glad we have made a film that is entertaining everyone, across all age groups, across the country. The success of the film goes to show that the message in our film – humanity above anything else has resonated with everyone. This incredible success gives me the strength and inspiration to write powerful, entertaining stories that evoke a universal emotion.”

Trending

Tiger Zinda Hai is also the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been riding on incredibly positive audience reviews and it had shattered several box office records within the first week of its release.

From the Biggest Ever Non Holiday Opening day record by a Bollywood film, to the Biggest Ever single day collection of 45.53 crore nett on Day 3, to the Highest Ever 3-day weekend, to the Biggest Ever 4-day extended Holiday weekend – Tiger Zinda Hai has set huge new benchmarks for the industry to chase.